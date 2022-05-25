Victims in Texas school shooting include 3rd grader killed in same classroom as cousin, veteran teacher

Details are emerging about the victims in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of at least 21 people.

Nineteen children, including second, third and fourth graders, and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire on the school about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Among the victims, confirmed by family members to local news outlets, were Xavier Lopez, 10, a fourth grader at the school, as well as fellow fourth grader Amerie Jo Garza and 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia.

Third grader Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was killed in the same classroom as her cousin, Houston station KHOU reported.

Garza appeared in a photo taken just that morning that showed her proudly holding up an honor roll certificate.

Two fourth grade teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, also died in the shooting. The pair had worked as co-teachers for five years, and Mireles was a 17-year teaching veteran.

“She was the fun of the party,” Lydia Martinez Delgado, Mireles’ aunt, told The New York Times.

Garcia’s son told NBC News that law enforcement told him his mother died shielding children from the gunman.

“Just a beautiful soul," a friend of Garcia's told NBC News’ Morgan Chesky. "Someone who loved children. Someone you respected because she was just a good human being."

More than a dozen other people, including children and police officers, were injured in the shooting. Survivors were being treated at local hospitals.

The suspected gunman was identified at Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old who attended a nearby high school. He was fatally shot by police after the massacre, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference Tuesday.

Hours after the attack, parents of some of the young victims were still being notified. Parents provided DNA samples to authorities to positively match them with the victims, and anguished families gathered at a reunification center to reunite with their children or wait for news.

Counselors will be set up at that center on Wednesday for anyone who needs to speak with someone, while the Uvalde School District has said all schools will remain closed for the time being.