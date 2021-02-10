Victims Turn To Social Media Amid Car Theft Surge

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Car thefts in cities around the United States and pretty much everywhere else around the globe have become rampant. With police departments overwhelmed and in some areas understaffed after budget cuts, regular citizens have decided to take matters into their own hands. One increasingly popular tool used by these modern sleuths is social media groups, particularly on Facebook.

By pooling information about cars which have been stolen and those found obviously abandoned, owners are sometimes able to reclaim their vehicle. Of course those rides are usually damaged, but it’s better than taking a total loss through an insurance claim.

photo credit: Facebook

You can find these groups in pretty much every major metropolitan area and then some, so likely there’s such a group for where you live. By pooling information, the hope is that strangers on the internet can help one another in a tough situation. Repair shops and towing services are often part of these groups, which is a good way for them to promote their business.

Some of these groups claim they work with law enforcement to help track down the stolen vehicles. However, police departments always encourage anyone who’s been the victim of a crime to contact them directly and file a report.

Many factors have combined to fuel the surge in car thefts which began in 2020. The COVID-19 shutdowns caused both a shortage of new vehicles and components, triggering demand on the black market for both. In addition, people cooped-up in their homes, some unable to work after being furloughed began looking for additional sources of income, not all of them through honest work. Bored kids have participated in street takeovers and street racing, stealing cars for the events or to get replacement parts after crashing. While not a cause, keyless ignition technology has provided the opportunity for thieves to break into and drive away in newer cars with ease.

