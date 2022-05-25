The victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting
On Tuesday, 19 children and 2 teachers were killed in a Texas school shooting. The following photos are of some of the victims of the Uvalde tragedy.
The victims identified so far include an 8-year-old boy and two fourth-grade teachers. Authorities are working to identify the others.
"A family has erupted into sobs outside the civic center," Austin-American Statesman reporter Niki Griswold said.
Details are emerging about the victims in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of at least 21 people.
Speaking on the floor of the Senate a day after a gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said there was “a plague of gun violence that has taken over this country.” Schumer also blamed Senate Republicans for not passing legislation to stop the bloodshed.
At least 19 children and two adults were killed Tuesday at a school in Texas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded Wednesday to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead, offering his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the United States and President Biden.
Justice of the Peace Eulalio Diaz, had to identify the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss President Biden’s response to Tuesday’s Texas school shooting.
Ted Cruz is also scheduled to speak at the event, which will be held in Houston, just a few hours' drive from the mass shooting in Uvalde.
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The assailant was killed by law enforcement.(May 24)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 students and one teacher were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Former President Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he will still be speaking at a National Rifle Association (NRA) conference this weekend after a shooting on Tuesday that took place less than 300 miles away from the site of the event left 19 children and two adults dead. “America needs real solutions and real leadership in…
The Texas gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot up an elementary school about 15 minutes before his rampage, Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday, as harrowing details about the attack continued to emerge. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, also posted a message saying he was going to shoot his grandmother, as well as another one confirming that he had done so, Abbott said at a news conference. Ramos fled the home he shared with his grandparents and crashed his car near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Conservative media responded to the massacre by speculating recklessly and pushing every harebrained solution imaginable — except gun control
Police that responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas were repeatedly fired at by Salvador Ramos before he was killed, officer says