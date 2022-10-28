Victims in a vehicle are followed by suspects in Fresno. A gun with a laser was pointed

Two suspects were in custody late Thursday after one allegedly pointed a gun and followed a vehicle in Fresno.

Police received a call just before 10:30 p.m. from two people in a vehicle to say they were being followed by a white Escalade and that at least one of the suspects pointed a gun with a green laser near the AutoZone at West Ashlan and North Marks avenues, Lt. Robert Dewey said.

The suspects followed the victims for “quite some time” and “multiple times trying to block them in, to which our victims felt they were trying to pull over to stop, possibly even carjack.”

Officers arrived and located the Escalade in the area. The suspects evaded officers near Emerson and Hughes avenues before the police helicopter took over the pursuit that lasted in different parts of northwest Fresno.

Dewey said the suspect was driving erratically and ran stop signs and stop lights before going to the frontage road of Herndon and Fruit and came off the road slightly before running over a stop sign that damaged the vehicle.

The vehicle kept going through the neighborhood before it slightly hit another vehicle before coming to a rest in the cul-de-sac.

The two men got out of the vehicle and tried to flee, but they were detained by officers without injuries.

The victims were also not injured.

Dewey said they are trying to locate the gun, which was possibly thrown out.

The driver will be charged with assault with a firearm, felony evading and DUI. It’s not known what charges the passenger is facing.

Dewey said there is no connection between the victims and suspects.