Victims wait for ruling in lawsuit over Liberian massacre

MARK SCOLFORO
·3 min read

A federal judge in Philadelphia will decide if there's enough evidence to rule in favor of survivors of a 1990 massacre during Liberia's civil wars or whether a trial should take place.

A filing this week by four people who lived through a military assault on people sheltering in a Lutheran church in the capital of Monrovia in which about 600 people were killed argues that there's enough evidence to decide the case.

The lawsuit states that members of the Armed Forces of Liberia shot and hacked to death unarmed civilians at a Red Cross shelter on the grounds of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and seeks damages from the alleged military commander at the scene, Moses W. Thomas.

Thomas had lived in the Philadelphia area after the war, working in a restaurant, but is now believed to be in Liberia, said Nushin Sarkarati with the Center for Justice and Accountability in San Francisco, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

The four survivors suing Thomas, listed by pseudonyms in court papers, say they survived by pretending to be dead amid and underneath others' bodies, smearing blood on themselves to fake death and hiding in the pulpit, clinging to a Bible.

The plaintiffs say Thomas, 67, was a colonel leading an anti-terrorist unit that day, but in a January 2019 filing, he denied heading up a “specialized group of the government's armed forces" at the scene of the massacre.

Thomas has also argued that too much time had elapsed to file the lawsuit under the 1992 federal Torture Victim Prevention Act. Thomas has said he had never been to the church and argued that any injuries the plaintiffs suffered were from people that he did not control.

“Mr. Thomas has always disputed the allegations,” his lawyer, Nixon Teah Kannah said in an email on Thursday. “We filed an answer to the complaint denying that Mr. Thomas was involved and or responsible in any way for what occurred at the Lutheran Church.”

In the court filing Tuesday, the survivors asked U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker to rule for them, arguing their evidence Plaintiffs’ evidence showed Thomas “was responsible for the massacre and is liable for extrajudicial killings, attempted extrajudicial killings, torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.”

They are seeking damages, but do not believe he has significant assets, Sarkarati said.

They allege Thomas was in command as soldiers fired into the packed church from the front door and through windows, targeting those trying to escape.

One of the plaintiffs, called Jane W. in court documents, is also suing on behalf of her husband and two young daughters, who were all killed that day. Jane W. survived by hiding under corpses.

“As she lay still, facing down, she felt the bodies of those who had been shot fall on top of her, their blood pooling around her," the plaintiffs' motion said. “When dawn broke and she finally crawled out from under the pile, she could barely see the floor amidst the dead bodies.”

Thomas, the plaintiffs say, announced a ceasefire after about an hour and ordered the soldiers to depart.

“After soldiers began leaving, he walked to the front of the church once more and said, ‘Everyone is dead. All soldiers out,’” the plaintiffs allege. Volunteers who were able to enter the church a couple months later buried about 400 people in mass graves on the property.

Thomas was later promoted to head the country's defense intelligence service before emigrating to the United States in 2000. He lived in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, until at least 2019, the plaintiffs said.

If Tucker rules against the victims' motion for summary judgment, trial is tentatively scheduled for July.

Recommended Stories

  • I tried a $645 queen mattress so firm that it's called The Brick — here's what I thought

    Marketing a mattress as a brick-like is — without a question — brave.

  • Thieves are back. Was your Fort Worth neighborhood hit? This map will show you.

    Thieves picked up the pace in early March in Fort Worth, according to data from the city.

  • ‘The house is on fire, help’ 11-year-old calls for help as she and brother trapped inside burning Charlotte apartment

    At least eight people were displaced from their homes.

  • Elderly Asian woman turns tables on alleged attacker

    The 76-year-old says the attack in San Francisco was totally unprovoked. She hit back, sending the man to the hospital on a stretcher, his face bloodied.

  • Seth Meyers Takes Down Tucker Carlson’s Anti-Vaxxer BS

    NBCFox News can’t figure out how it’s supposed to feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.On the one hand, hosts like Sean Hannity want President Joe Biden to personally thank Donald Trump for aiding in its creation. On the other, Tucker Carlson is quickly going full anti-vaxxer, claiming that they are not as effective as they should be and just might be part of a larger government conspiracy (claims that are totally unfounded).“There seems to be some tension at Fox over whether Trump deserves credit for this miraculous medical breakthrough that will save the world,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday, “or whether the vaccines are actually part of a sinister plot to do… something bad, it’s not clear what.”From there, the Late Night host played a recent clip of “human catamaran” Tucker Carlson questioning how “necessary” it is to even take the vaccine at all. Pulling out his SNL-level impression of the Fox host, Meyers went on a long rant that ended with a theory about vaccinations taking away his bladder control.“All these questions have already been answered,” he said. “You could save yourself the trouble of writing your nightly monologue by just using Google. But maybe he doesn’t know how. That would explain why he always looks like Templeton the rat trying to read Charlotte’s web.”How Comedian Nate Bargatze Pulled Off the Funniest Stand-Up Special of the COVID EraMeyers carefully explained to Carlson and any of the millions of elderly viewers who watch his show every night that the vaccine trial data clearly shows how “highly safe and effective” they are.“It’s necessary to take the vaccine if, say, you’re not Tucker Carlson and you can’t do your cushy TV job from the safety of your studio bubble,” he said, “where I’m certain no one is allowed within six feet of you even when there isn’t a pandemic because they might accidentally make eye contact with you and have their souls devoured.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Feeding cows seaweed could cut their methane emissions by 82%, scientists say

    Researchers found cows belched out 82% less methane after putting small amount of seaweed in their feed for five months Cows produce methane via microbes in their stomachs as they digest their fibrous food, in a process a little like fermentation. Photograph: Charlie Neibergall/AP Feeding seaweed to cows is a viable long-term method to reduce the emission of planet-heating gases from their burps and flatulence, scientists have found. Researchers who put a small amount of seaweed into the feed of cattle over the course of five months found that the new diet caused the bovines to belch out 82% less methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. The finding builds on previous research that showed that seaweed could reduce cows’ methane output over a shorter timespan. “We now have sound evidence that seaweed in cattle diet is effective at reducing greenhouse gases and that the efficacy does not diminish over time,” said Ermias Kebreab, director of the World Food Center and an agricultural scientist at University of California, Davis. Kebreab conducted the research, published in Plos One, with Breanna Roque, a PhD graduate student. Cows produce methane via microbes in their stomachs as they digest their fibrous food, in a process a little like fermentation. Methane is shorter-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide but is more than 30 times as effective in trapping heat, making it a major greenhouse gas. A type of seaweed called Asparagopsis taxiformis can partially counteract these emissions from cows. Agriculture makes up about 10% of emissions in the US, much of it from cows that belch, and to a lesser extent, fart out methane. This has led to some climate campaigners to urge people to eat less meat but the UC Davis researchers said that existing meat production could be made better for the climate by putting seaweed on the menu for cattle. Two years ago, separate research by Kebreab and Roque found that the seaweed supplements reduced methane in dairy cows, with a blind taste test of milk finding that it didn’t affect the milk output of the ruminants. The latest research, this time on beef cattle, similarly found no difference in the taste of the meat from seaweed-consuming animals. The next challenge, according to the researchers, will be finding ranchers enough supply of Asparagopsis taxiformis, a crimson marine grass that drifts on waves and tides, given there isn’t a bountiful supply of it available to farms. “There is more work to be done, but we are very encouraged by these results,” Roque said. “We now have a clear answer to the question of whether seaweed supplements can sustainably reduce livestock methane emissions and its long-term effectiveness.”

  • Tesla Model Y Bodies Spotted At Gigafactory Berlin: Has Production Testing Started?

    Gigafactory Berlin, Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first European factory, aims to first produce the Model Y for the European market and then move on to other vehicles as production ramps up. Now a Twitter account that follows Gigafactory Berlin progress shared a picture of multiple Model Y castings sitting outside the factory. The picture shows 8 vehicle bodies wrapped in plastic, with the plastic seemingly blown off of one, revealing the Model Y. Unwrapped Model Y body at #GigaBerlin. pic.twitter.com/TbCHaft1fn — Giga Berlin / Gigafactory 4 (@gigafactory_4) March 12, 2021 Also visible in the picture are wrapped pallets from Geico Taikisha, a company involved in paintshop solutions. Benzinga's Take: These bodies may have been produced at Gigafactory Berlin as initial general assembly testing of newly installed equipment. The parts could have also been shipped from the Fremont factory in California to use as a reference. They could also be there to test the new painting equipment, which Technoking Elon Musk said will have an entirely new paint system. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Battery Backup Systems Manage Over 1.2GWh of Energy Storage Via AutobidderTesla Model 3 Surpasses VW ID.3 In Germany, Becomes Country's No. 2 EV Bestseller In February© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Trump urges his supporters to get inoculated with the 'great' and 'safe' COVID-19 vaccines

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night publicly urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He acknowledged in a 20-minute call-in interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that Republicans are especially hesitant to get vaccinated. "I would recommend it," Trump told Bartiromo. "And I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works." Other than a brief aside in his CPAC speech in February, Trump has avoided publicly discussing vaccinations since he left office. He and former first lady Melania Trump got vaccinated in January, before leaving the White House, but they didn't make that public until earlier this month. Their inoculations were so secret, "some of Trump's top aides in the White House were unaware Trump got the vaccine and reporters were often told it was unlikely Trump would be inoculated because he had antibodies from contracting the virus in October," Politico reports. Given the resistance to COVID-19 vaccines among Trump voters, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Fox News Sunday it would be very helpful if Trump urged his followers to get vaccinated. On Monday, President Biden expressed skepticism of the efficacy of a Trump PSA. "I discussed it with my team, and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preachers, what the local people in the community say," Biden said. That actually matches the findings of a focus group barraged with various pro-vaccine messaging on Saturday. You can watch Brian Castrucci, president of the De Beaumont Foundation, which sponsored the focus group, explain what worked in the Associated Press report below. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentJobless claims unexpectedly rise to 770,000

  • Sarah Everard's Death Set Off a Movement, but for Friends the Grief Is Personal

    LONDON — Sarah Everard, like so many others, had a difficult year in 2020. A long-term relationship fell apart, and she lost her job when the company she worked for hit the rocks. Still, she had stayed positive and active, throwing herself into online exercise classes and remaining a steadfast supporter to friends struggling through an equally arduous time. Lately, those friends said, things had been looking up, and she was eagerly anticipating post-pandemic life. She was seeing someone new, and she was eager to travel again, to see family in her hometown of York in northern England and to reconnect with friends. She had just started a new job. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times So when Everard didn’t come home on March 3, a Wednesday night, they knew something was wrong. She had made a phone call to her new boyfriend as she walked from a friend’s house, and then she vanished. It was 9:30 p.m. Later last week, as Everard’s death was confirmed and a police officer was charged with the crime, her name became a rallying cry for a broad movement to combat pervasive, longstanding violence against women in Britain — a symbol of all those of who have been attacked, so many of whose cases have gone largely unnoticed. Amid the national attention, her friends and family have been left to privately mourn a woman, just 33, who had been taken far too soon. They described someone of warmth and empathy, always ready to listen to a friend’s troubles and offer support. “She was sunshine and light, and made you feel warm and good and safe,” said Holly Morgan, who met Everard through work in London years ago. “I feel angry about it as well, but my main anger is that it happened to her.” The news of Everard’s disappearance spread quickly online, first among friends and family — a network that stretched from her hometown near York to a web of friends from her college years and colleagues in London. They collectively worried about her, amplifying calls for information. Many desperately puzzled over how this could be happening to their Sarah. “Today, more than ever, we miss our strong, beautiful friend,” Kayleigh Bryan, a friend from school, wrote in a post last week, on International Women’s Day. Then, as the news came that a police officer had been arrested in her death, the messages turned to memorials, and her story grew from personal pain to national reckoning. As flowers pile up at a bandstand in Clapham Common in south London, near where she disappeared, and protesters silently raise fists outside government buildings in remembrance of Everard, those closest to her are still trying to make sense of things. For many, their friend’s transformation into a national symbol has complicated their own raw feelings of grief. “In the uproar of what Sarah’s death is being taken to represent,” as one friend, India Rose, described it, she had struggled to find words to pay proper tribute to a woman she knew as “open, honest,” and “unflinching in her ability to listen and empathize.” “We shared a lot, and I was never in any doubt of her discretion or sincerity in her support and kindness,” Rose said on Facebook. While Everard’s family and many of her friends have remained intensely private in the painful days since her death — with the glare of international attention amplifying that pain for some — a picture of a fiercely loyal, compassionate and dedicated woman emerged. Everard grew up in the Heslington area of York, where her family still lives. Her father, Jeremy, is a professor, and her mother, Sue, works for a charity. She was the baby of the family, with two older siblings. In a statement issued through the police, the family’s only public comment since Everard’s death, her parents and siblings remembered her as “bright and beautiful — a wonderful daughter and sister,” and reflected on her thoughtful and dependable nature. “She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humor,” they said. “She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all.” Everard attended the Fulford School in York, where the staff remembered “how lovely she was to teach,” in a tribute posted over the weekend. Steve Lewis, the school’s head teacher, said her family and friends were a valued part of the community, and described Everard as bright, vibrant and caring. “Her joy, intelligence and positive spirit shone within the school,” he said in a statement. After graduating in 2005, Everard attended Durham University, where she studied geography. In a statement, Stuart Corbridge, the vice chancellor, said the community was devastated. Everard was a “popular and lively” student who retained a large group of friends after her graduation in 2008, he said. Rose Woollard, a close friend who met Everard at the University of Durham, spoke to the BBC when she first went missing, describing her as an “exceptional friend, dropping everything to be there to support her friends, whenever they need her.” Everard moved to London soon after college and took up work in marketing and public relations, where she found success thanks to her collegiality and a keen intelligence that she rarely credited herself with, friends and former colleagues said. In a news release for a sports event she worked on in 2019, Everard said her organization was “determined to find as many opportunities during the event to tell the fantastic stories of pioneering women over the last century.” On Everard’s Facebook page, photos offer glimpses of faraway travels and of London, the city she called home in recent years. In one picture were the tattered and windswept prayer flags of the Himalayas. In another was the unmistakable London skyline, the River Thames glistening in the sunset. Images from an unfinished life. She was an introvert who could still draw others close because of her rare skill for listening, but she could also be silly and irreverent, friends said. She was curious, active and adventurous, but also humble and private. “There are those moments where it’s like love at first sight, but with a friend,” Morgan said of the first time she met Everard. “You meet a fellow woman and go, ‘I love you, and I don’t know you yet properly, but I know that I’m going to love you.’ And it was one of those things.” Everard had friends across the marketing world in London after a decade in the field, and many were among the first to call attention to her disappearance. One, Helena Reason, described her on Facebook as a “smart, talented marketer” who got along with even the most difficult people she encountered. “Sometimes you meet a person with a beautiful soul and it shines through,” she wrote. Another former co-worker, Peter McCormack, shared a photo of a night out at an 1980s-themed party with Everard. “Crap at karaoke, brilliant at everything else,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “Our clients loved her, the team loved her, everyone loved Sarah,” he wrote. “For that moment she came into our lives, she made it better.” Morgan said that it has been hard to comprehend the national uproar her friend’s death has caused, but the immediate outpouring of love had been heartwarming. “Everyone has a Sarah in their life,” she said, describing the magnetism of women who are smart, determined and humble. “That’s why there’s been such an ongoing tide of pain and rage, because other people feel like they knew her, without knowing her at all.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • US media outlets pushed Russian disinformation about Biden in the 2020 election, intelligence report says

    A National Intelligence Council report says that Kremlin-led influence actors sought out prominent US media figures to amplify anti-Biden stories.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks can fall prey to private debt collectors. Democrats want to prevent that.

    Sen. Ron Wyden's office told Insider a standalone bill to protect stimulus checks from debt collectors is coming this week, as the IRS sends them out.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • BMW speeds towards mostly electric cars by 2030

    BMW is speeding into the electric car revolution, though not quite as fast as some of its rivals.The German automaker projected on Wednesday (March 17) that at least half of its sales would be zero emission vehicles by 2030.BMW said its MINI brand would be fully electric by the early 2030s.It is, though, a more conservative target than some other carmakers in the race for cleaner driving.Earlier this month, Sweden's Volvo said its whole lineup would be electric by 2030.And German rival Volkswagen expects 70% of European sales at its core VW brand to be electric by 2030.In the short-term, BMW forecasts it will see some recovery from the health crisis.It sees a big year-on-year rise in pretax profit for this year, with a strong performance in all areas - from MINI to its upmarket BMW and Rolls-Royce brands.BMW's optimism for the year ahead came on the same day industry data showed the car industry still faces a challenge to recover.The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said European car registrations fell sharply in February - down by 20.3% year-on-year.BMW itself saw a drop of 13%, though that was better than many rivals.Sales fell by a fifth at Mercedes-maker Daimler, while Renault saw a fall of almost 30%.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • 'Justice League: The Snyder Cut' finally dropped—here's how to watch it

    The fabled “Snyder Cut” is real, and it’s coming exclusively to HBO Max.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ review: Twice as long, more punishing — and yes, better

    Like the Kraken in “Clash of the Titans,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” has been released. It was released Thursday on HBO Max, all four hours and two minutes of it. I’d love to say it isn’t half-bad, but I can’t, because it is. It’s roughly 50% bad. The other 50% is better than that, even with a running time that threatens to never stop not stopping. Director Snyder has managed to will into ...

  • Chip Gaines recalls scary moment with son when he realized price of fame

    “It was a bit of a sad moment where I realized that fame had sort of overwhelmed and taken over my entire life.”