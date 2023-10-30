Victims in weekend double homicide identified by police as parents of young twins

PROVIDENCE – A weekend shooting that killed a couple in the Elmwood section of Providence left one-year-old twins parentless, according to Providence police.

Brian Fernandez, 29, and Sreylakh Ros, 30, were shot and killed just after midnight near the Cranston line, Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin said Monday morning.

Police found the couple in the front seats of a car that was parked on Hathaway Street, off Elmwood Avenue, said Lapatin. Fernandez was in the driver seat, with Ros in the front passenger seat. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

Police believe the shooting was targeted

Cranston police took the initial call, arriving at the scene at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, with Providence police detectives arriving soon after and taking over, Lapatin said.

The car was facing toward nearby Elmwood Avenue.

"We believe it was targeted," said Lapatin, who added that investigators do not believe, at this time, that the couple was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Couple leaves behind four children

Aside from their twin toddlers, Fernandez and Ros cared for two other children, a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old, from past relationships.

The children are in the care of a relative, said Providence's police chief, Col. Oscar L. Perez Jr.,

"We worked closely with family services and other victim advocates to make sure the family's got the resources they need," he said.

The two deaths are Providence's 12th and 13th homicides in 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence shooting victims were targeted, police say