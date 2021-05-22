Victims of Yuba City hostage situation released from hospital

May 21—The two victims from this week's hostage incident in Yuba City have been released from the hospital after being treated for their injuries, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Wildflower Circle for a domestic violence call. It was determined that one victim had been struck in the head and another victim was being held hostage in an upstairs bedroom and had a significant injury to her neck. As officers attempted to establish communication with the suspect, the suspect exited the bedroom with a weapon to the victim's neck. The suspect allegedly continued toward officers with weapon on hand and to the victim's neck.

An officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect, according to YCPD. The victims and suspect were taken to the hospital. On Friday, YCPD said the victims had been released but that the suspect remained hospitalized.

The names of those involved in the incident had not been released as of late Friday. The investigation remains active and is being handled by the Yuba-Sutter Regional Officer Involved Shooting Team, according to YCPD.