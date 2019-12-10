These are the victims of the New Zealand volcano eruption which killed 6 people and left 30 more in the hospital

Reuters

Identities of the victims of a volcano eruption on an island in New Zealand are beginning to emerge.

47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption. Six of them have died, while eight more are missing and presumed to be dead.

Local tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman is the first of the dead to be named.

30 more are currently in the hospital, some with severe burns. One of the dead was admitted to hospital but later died there.

Identities of the victims in the volcano eruption on an island in New Zealand are emerging the day after the disaster.

As of Tuesday six deaths have been confirmed of the 47 people whom authorities say were on the island at the time of the eruption, around 2 p.m. Monday.

Eight more people who were on the island have yet to be found, and are presumed by authorities to be dead as well.

Only three of the 47 were relatively unscathed, and were discharged from the hospital after being checked over. The remaining 30 are being treated, some of whom are in a serious condition.

Here is everything we know about the victims so far.

The first of the dead to be named was local guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, who gave tours of the volcano

Marshall-Inman lived in the nearby town Whakatane Inman. His death was confirmed by his brother, Mark.

This Facebook post said Marshall-Inman died "doing the one thing he loved." The accompanying photograph appears to show Marshall-Inman (left) wearing a penguin onesie with his family in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking to 10 News mark Inman's described the Whakaari volcano as "magical" and said it had brought "so many magical memories" to visitors.

"Unfortunately it's taken one of our family," he said.

A second person confirmed dead is thought to be from Malaysia but has not been named.

Three others have been confirmed dead by New Zealand police, giving a total of six.

Five of the victims were confirmed dead on the same day the volcano erupted.

A sixth was still alive when taken to the Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, according to CNN, but died of his or her injuries the day after the eruption.

Source: New Zealand Police, CNN

8 people have not been located after the eruption. Authorities believe this means they are almost certainly dead as well.