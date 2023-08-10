Victims'son'optimistic' in double fatal Seymour hit-and-run case

Aug. 10—"I need to review all that, speak to my client, and see how we're going to proceed," Ruane said, before the judge continued the case without objection.

He replaces Daniel Lage, the lawyer previously representing Irigoyen-Flores and was appointed as a public defender in New Haven in June.

A new judge will also be overseeing the courthouse's criminal docket by next month, the attorneys noted.

Ruane declined to comment outside the courtroom.

Kenneth Tamborra, one of the Tamborras' children, has attended every court hearing in the case, usually with several family members and friends.

He said Thursday the family has faith that justice will be served.

"It prolongs the process, but we're optimistic because of the overwhelming evidence," Tamborra said.

In June, a prosecutor said she had made a plea offer to the hit-and-run suspect, as well as his brother, Riqui Irigoyen-Flores who was charged with misleading police during the investigation of the fatal crash.

The terms of the offer have not been revealed publicly.

Jair Irigoyen-Flroes was arrested after police said an anonymous tipster called cops identifying him as the driver of an Acura which struck the Tamborras as they were crossing Bank Street following a funeral.

James Tamborra died from his injuries soon after the crash. Barbara Tamborra died days later.

In an arrest warrant, police said a neighbor of Irigoyen-Flores, who said he had borrowed her car, stated that he called her crying when he got home on the night of Dec. 10. The warrant said he told her "he did not know if he hit someone or something on his way home from work."

She told investigators he kept saying he couldn't see them because it was dark, the warrant states.

Police said Irigoyen-Flores had bought a one-way plane ticket to Mexico scheduled for the morning he was arrested outside his West Haven home, which had been staked out by a state police narcotics squad following the anonymous tip.

Jair Irigoyen-Flores remains held in lieu of $1.5 million bond at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution. Riqui Irigoyen-Flores was released after posting $20,000 bond following his arrest in November.