Victor Carlton, 17, was fatally shot in southeast Topeka; no arrests have been made

Topeka police on Wednesday were investigating the fatal shooting late Tuesday in southeast Topeka of Victor Carlton, 17.

No arrests had been made.

Carlton was the city's 27th homicide victim this year, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government. The city's record number of homicides for a calendar year is 30, set in 2017.

When and where was Victor Carlton killed?

Topeka police officers were called at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday to the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found Carlton to be suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, Nichols said.

Medical personnel pronounced Carlton deceased at the scene, she said.

Police asked anyone with information regarding Carlton's death to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or providing tips online.

