Victor Elementary School District receives Golden Bell Award

The Victor Elementary School District was recently honored with a Golden Bell Award for a program that helps student attendance.

The district was one of six school districts honored by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and the San Bernardino California School Boards Association. The awards were presented during the San Bernardino California School Boards Association meeting held on Jan. 29.

“We are thrilled to recognize these exceptional programs,” County Superintendent Ted Alejandre said. “Each winning school district has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and student success.”

The ceremony, held at the Dorothy Inghram Learning Center in San Bernardino, showcased the exemplary programs of each award-winning district.

The 2023 Golden Bell Award recipients from San Bernardino County included:

Victor Elementary School District’s Child Welfare and Attendance Liaison - Family/Student/Community Engagement program. The VESD program is designed to improve student attendance and build stronger relationships within schools by re-engaging students and families through a data-driven, collaborative approach.

Redlands Unified School District: Computing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (C-STEM) – Closing the Opportunity Gap

Morongo Unified School District: Outdoor Classroom Project – Family/Student/Community Engagement

Rialto Unified School District: RITZ (Rialto’s Incredible Talent Zone) - Family/Student/Community Engagement

San Bernardino City Unified School District: SBCUSD Bullying Intervention System – School Culture and Safety

Chino Valley Unified School District: High School Road Show – Student Support Services

The Golden Bell Awards, in its 44th year, recognizes outstanding programs and governance practices in school districts and county offices of education throughout California.

To view videos spotlighting each award-winning program, visit the SBCountySchools YouTube Channel.

