Victor Elementary School District receives Golden Bell Award

The Victor Elementary School District Child Welfare and Attendance Liaison Team includes, top row left to right, Wilbert Ambriz, Cheryl Gomez, Diane Schneider, Nancy Davalos, Martha Loza, Abigail Alarcon Bottom row left to right, Joanna Alvarado, Ian Johnson, Isa Medina.

The Victor Elementary School District Child Welfare and Attendance Liaison (CWAL) program was honored with a Golden Bell Award.

The Victorville-based school district was selected as one of 60 recipients of California’s leading educational honor, presented by the California School Boards Association.

“As we wrestle with the aftermath of the pandemic and address longstanding issues related to student success, it’s important to highlight school districts and county offices of education that demonstrate promising practices for closing opportunity and achievement gaps and supporting student wellness,” said California School Boards Association Executive Director Vernon Billy said.

The district's child welfare program helps re-engage students and families to improve student attendance and build relationships with their schools.

Using a data-driven, collaborative approach, the nine-person child welfare and liaison team, led by Ian Johnson, works directly with the school district’s 18 school site's multi-tiered systems of support teams to identify and overcome obstacles concerning student attendance.

The child welfare team takes the initiative to meet families wherever they are to build relationships and to provide them with resources to help get their students to school and succeed when they are in class and to connect families with much-needed resources.

“We are so proud of the work that our CWAL team has done," Superintendent Lori Clark said. "They’ve been an incredibly strong resource that supports our families and communities by building relationships with our schools to increase student attendance and achievement.”

A judging panel composed of experts from school districts and county offices of education across the state reviewed written entries and made initial recommendations. On-site validators then reviewed the recommendations and assessed the programs in action.

“This year’s Golden Bell winners have developed remarkable programs that can serve as an example for schools across the state as they work to accelerate learning recovery and foster healthy school environments for all California students," Billy said.

