Victor man charged with grand larceny

May 18—A Victor man is facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.

FCSD deputies responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on Saturday Road in Victor in the evening hours of May 17. Deputies were advised that the father of the vehicle owner had located the vehicle being driven by a neighbor and had the individual detained awaiting the arrival of law enforcement. When deputies arrived they did notice the driver of the stolen vehicle appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Errol J. Lilly, 33 of Victor, is charged with the felony offense of grand larceny, and the misdemeanor offenses of DUI-drugs and driving while license revoked. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.