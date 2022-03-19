Victor Tsaccounis Is The CEO & Director of Hubify Limited (ASX:HFY) And They Just Picked Up 1.9% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Victor Tsaccounis, the CEO & Director of Hubify Limited (ASX:HFY) recently shelled out AU$50k to buy stock, at AU$0.036 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.9%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Hubify Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Victor Tsaccounis was the biggest purchase of Hubify shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.04 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.65m shares for AU$100k. On the other hand they divested 68.81k shares, for AU$5.5k. Overall, Hubify insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Hubify insiders own 68% of the company, worth about AU$13m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hubify Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Hubify. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hubify. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Hubify you should be aware of.

