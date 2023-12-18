Victor Valley College celebrates 36 nursing graduates at pinning ceremony
Victor Valley College graduated 36 nursing students Thursday night at Victorville's High Desert Church.
Superintendent Daniel Walden spoke to the graduates during the college's pinning and candlelight ceremony. He told the audience that "nurses are the heart of health care.”
“When you are sick, only the best will do, and you are the best,” he added.
Hosted in conjunction with the Dr. Prem Reddy School of Health Sciences, the ceremony included the future registered nurses, dressed in traditional white uniforms, reciting the International Nursing Pledge.
The first line of the pledge states: “I promise to care for the sick with all the skill and understanding I possess, without regard to race, creed, colour, politics or social status, sparing no effort to conserve life, to alleviate suffering and to promote health.”
Nursing program organizers said the pinning ceremony symbolizes all that the students have overcome and accomplished throughout their time in the program.
California Nursing Students' Association President Jessica Riser told fellow students that each one of them was dedicated, worked hard, and had a sense of purpose.
Riser said each student overcame obstacles on their journey to becoming a nurse. She also thanked her husband and family and told the class to “remember the power that” resides in them.
Class President Jennifer Long held back tears for most of her address as she recalled the struggles, joys, victories, and fun times the class shared.
“These memories will solidify us forever,” said Long, who thanked her husband for his support and Desert Valley Hospital for their instruction.
Brandon Wood, Victor Valley College Board clerk, shared words of encouragement with the graduates. He told the class they will “forever share a bond” as "brother and sisters.”
The graduating class included:
Jose Andres
Desiree Nicole Bogarin
AlanaBoykin
Anabel Shakira Casas
Vannessa Chavez
Anita Colt
William Colt
Isabel Cornejo
Francisco Corrales Gomez
Donna Cox
Kelli Delahousie
Joseph Delgado
Araselly Diaz
Teresa Ellis
Jasmine Marie Espinoza
Brianna Forsberg
Briana Garcia-Nguyen
Christopher George
Sergio Guerra
Deon Hernandez
Danielle Irwin
Natalya Loboda
Jennifer Long
Veronica Magana
Aeren Marsh
Rodger Matlock
Barbara Perez
Jessica Risler
Mayra Rodriguez
Austin Soule
Megan Elizabeth Stanley
Breanna Stone-Smith
Loraine Daniella Velasquez
Kortney Walsh
Alyssa Wilkens
Adriana Yarza Cerecer
