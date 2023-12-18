Victor Valley College celebrates 36 nursing graduates at pinning ceremony

The Victor Valley College School of Nursing celebrated 36 graduates during a Pinning and Candlelight Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Victorville.

Victor Valley College graduated 36 nursing students Thursday night at Victorville's High Desert Church.

Superintendent Daniel Walden spoke to the graduates during the college's pinning and candlelight ceremony. He told the audience that "nurses are the heart of health care.”

“When you are sick, only the best will do, and you are the best,” he added.

Victor Valley College Superintendent/President Dr. Daniel Walden speaks during the VVC School of Nursing Pinning and Candlelight Ceremony, which included 36 graduates at the event on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Victorville.

Hosted in conjunction with the Dr. Prem Reddy School of Health Sciences, the ceremony included the future registered nurses, dressed in traditional white uniforms, reciting the International Nursing Pledge.

The first line of the pledge states: “I promise to care for the sick with all the skill and understanding I possess, without regard to race, creed, colour, politics or social status, sparing no effort to conserve life, to alleviate suffering and to promote health.”

Nursing program organizers said the pinning ceremony symbolizes all that the students have overcome and accomplished throughout their time in the program.

California Nursing Students' Association President Jessica Riser told fellow students that each one of them was dedicated, worked hard, and had a sense of purpose.

The Victor Valley College School of Nursing celebrated 36 graduates during a Pinning and Candlelight Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Victorville.

Riser said each student overcame obstacles on their journey to becoming a nurse. She also thanked her husband and family and told the class to “remember the power that” resides in them.

Class President Jennifer Long held back tears for most of her address as she recalled the struggles, joys, victories, and fun times the class shared.

“These memories will solidify us forever,” said Long, who thanked her husband for his support and Desert Valley Hospital for their instruction.

The Victor Valley College School of Nursing celebrated 36 graduates during a Pinning and Candlelight Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Victorville.

Brandon Wood, Victor Valley College Board clerk, shared words of encouragement with the graduates. He told the class they will “forever share a bond” as "brother and sisters.”

The graduating class included:

Jose Andres

Desiree Nicole Bogarin

AlanaBoykin

Anabel Shakira Casas

Vannessa Chavez

Anita Colt

William Colt

Isabel Cornejo

Francisco Corrales Gomez

Donna Cox

Kelli Delahousie

Joseph Delgado

Araselly Diaz

Teresa Ellis

Jasmine Marie Espinoza

Brianna Forsberg

Briana Garcia-Nguyen

Christopher George

Sergio Guerra

Deon Hernandez

Danielle Irwin

Natalya Loboda

Jennifer Long

Veronica Magana

Aeren Marsh

Rodger Matlock

Barbara Perez

Jessica Risler

Mayra Rodriguez

Austin Soule

Megan Elizabeth Stanley

Breanna Stone-Smith

Loraine Daniella Velasquez

Kortney Walsh

Alyssa Wilkens

Adriana Yarza Cerecer

Victor Valley College School of Nursing celebrated 36 graduates during a Pinning and Candlelight Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Victorville.

Check out our online Victor Valley College School of Nursing Pinning and Candlelight Ceremony photo gallery.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victor Valley College celebrates 36 nursing graduates