Victor Valley deputies report suspect broke into ex-girlfriend's home, beat man with hammer

A Victorville man is suspected of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in Hesperia, where he used a hammer to damage property and assault a man, according to authorities.

At 10:58 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 9000 block of Verbena in Hesperia.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the victim's ex-boyfriend, Joseph Carter, 31, came to her home and parked his vehicle across the garage door so that she could not leave.

Carter then allegedly broke into the house through a rear window and found his ex-girlfriend with a man, Victor Valley sheriff’s officials reported.

Carter chased the couple into the garage, where he proceeded to smash the windows of the victim’s vehicle with a hammer. He then smashed the passenger window and pulled the man out. The suspect then allegedly took the hammer and beat the man. He was later taken to a local hospital with major injuries, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies found Carter with the hammer inside his vehicle in the Phelan area. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Carter was booked into the High Desert Detention Center and later transferred to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. His bail was set at $40,000, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff's officials did not reveal further information, including an update on the condition of the injured man.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

