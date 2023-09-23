Victor Valley High School brawl sends girl to hospital, boy arrested

A deputy was punched, pepper balls were deployed toward an unruly crowd and two teens were arrested during a fight at a Victor Valley High School football game on Friday.

Deputies arrested a boy during a Friday night fight at the Victor Valley High School football game in which law enforcement used pepper balls to calm the unruly crowd.

A deputy was punched trying to break up the brawl and a girl was sent to the hospital.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said the chaotic incident occurred at 6:28 p.m. at the school on 16500 Mojave Drive in Victorville.

A deputy responded to the scene where they found several people fighting, according to a Victorville Police Department press release.

The deputy deployed pepper balls toward the ground to disperse the crowd. However, the effort was ineffective and the group began moving toward the deputy, sheriff’s officials said.

As additional deputies arrived, they fired another pepper ball round. A 16-year-old girl allegedly grabbed the pepper ball launcher, authorities said. As a deputy pulled the girl away, she landed on the ground. During the incident, a 16-year-old boy punched one of the deputies in the face, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy gained control of the boy and handcuffed him.

The teen girl was taken to a hospital for treatment for her injuries.

The teen boy was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Hall in Apple Valley.

A report will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review of charges against the teenager.

Sheriff's officials did not reveal the motive for the fight or the teen girl's condition.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victor Valley High School brawl sends girl to hospital, boy arrested