Victor Valley Sheriff’s deputy assists pregnant mom with delivering baby in Adelanto

A Victor Valley sheriff’s deputy didn’t expect to play the role of midwife for an expectant mother who was waiting for a ride to the hospital.

But deputy J. Rowley did just that on Dec. 27.

Special delivery

Victor Valley sheriff’s Deputy J. Rowley helped a pregnant mother to deliver her baby in Adelanto.

Early that morning, deputies responded to a 911 medical aid call at a home in the 17900 block of Kendall Circle in Adelanto.

Deputies arrived before paramedics and found a 31-year-old woman in labor. The woman's water had broken hours earlier, sheriff’s officials said.

With no EMT in sight, Rowley, a military veteran with medical training, assisted the expectant mother in delivering her baby, police stated.

The mother and baby were eventually taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated that they are honored to have Rowley working at the Victor Valley station, adding, “Great job, Deputy Rowley!”

In a press release, the sheriff’s department used Rowley’s efforts with the expectant mother and child as a recruitment tool.

A deputy sheriff performs many functions in the community, including patrol, criminal investigations, and traffic enforcement, authorities said.

“Deputies also help at community events, at schools, and at times assist in medical situations until medical personnel arrive,” sheriff’s officials stated. “If you are interested in working for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, please visit www.Sheriffsjobs.com.”

