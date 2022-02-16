Victor Valley Sheriff's officials arrest man for urinating out door of VTA bus

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported a couple of arrests, which included an intoxicated man urinating on a Victor Valley Transit Authority bus and a woman using drugs inside a Denny’s restaurant.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday reported a couple of arrests, which included a suspect urinating on a Victor Valley Transit Authority bus and another using drugs at a Denny’s restaurant.

On Valentine’s Day, deputies arrived at a VVTA bus near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in Phelan and arrested Carlos Apodaca Quezada, 61, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies discovered that Quezada had boarded the bus while intoxicated and began harassing passengers, sheriff’s officials said.

Quezada then urinated out the open door of the bus, walked back to the back of the vehicle, sat down in a seat and passed out, the sheriff’s report said.

He was booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, where he is being held without bail on a parole hold, authorities said.

He is scheduled to meet on Feb. 23 with Post Release Community Supervision regarding a parole violation, sheriff’s booking records show.

Denny’s incident

On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a report of a woman harassing customers and using drugs at Denny’s restaurant on Highway 395 in Adelanto.

Upon arrival, deputies found 39-year-old Andrea Renee Holmes under the influence of methamphetamine and possessing approximately a .5 gram of the drug in a mint container, according to sheriff's officials.

Holmes was arrested and was being held without bail on a probation hold at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked by the sheriff's department to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

