Victoria Barrientos pleads guilty to drug-related crimes for a second time

ZANESVILLE − Earlier this month, Victoria Barrientos pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one third-degree felony count of money laundering, one fourth-degree count of attempted money laundering, one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs and one third-degree felony count of trafficking drugs.

It was the second time the 26-year-old Zanesville woman pleaded guilty to charges related to her role in a local drug-dealing conspiracy, according to a press release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office. She has not been sentenced yet for her most recent convictions.

Two years ago, Barrientos was convicted of money laundering and permitting drug abuse, related to her boyfriend Deangelo “D-Lo” Tellis dealing drugs in Zanesville. She served an 18-month sentence in that case, and was released early into a halfway house.

Barrientos was arrested again in August. She in possession of a bag containing suboxone strips packaged for distribution and concealed in a baby wipe dispenser. She hid the bag with the drugs on her children when they were taken by children’s services.

The Columbus-based dealers began trafficking drugs and recruiting members in Zanesville in 2017, following the murder of one of their criminal associates in Columbus. Local law enforcement conducted an extensive investigation over a lengthy period of time, according to the press release.

The investigations involving Tellis’ crew spanned the Southeastern Ohio region including Zanesville, South Zanesville, Newark, Crooksville, New Lexington, Coshocton County and Guernsey County. It also resulted in charges as far away as Washington and Allen counties and into West Virginia, including Parkersburg and Charleston. As a result, a dozen individuals were arrested and convicted on drug-related charges.

Drug recoveries involving the Tellis group resulted in some of the largest drug busts in county history and more than 100 combined years of imprisonment was handed down.

The people convicted and their prison sentences include:

● Trece “Trey-8” Reynolds of Columbus, serving 14 to 19-and-a-half years out of Muskingum County Common Pleas Court● Kazion “Zon” Coleman of Columbus, serving six to nine years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court● Naomi Becker of Columbus, served 30 months out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court● James “D-Rose” Johnson of Columbus, serving six to nine years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court● Kascal “CT” Armour of Columbus, serving 22-31 years out of Allen County Common Pleas Court● Kyrel “Rel” Coleman of Columbus, served one year out of Franklin County Common Pleas Court● Carmencita Sims of Zanesville, served 10 months out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court● Vada “Missy” McQueary of Zanesville, serving four to six years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court● Tyler Kinchen, Zanesville, serving 21 to 26-and-a-half years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court● Raymone “Bang” Jackson, Zanesville, serving 16 to 21-and-a-half years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court● Benjamin Nash of Zanesville, serving two years of probation out of US District Court in West Virginia● Victoria “Vic” Barrientos of Zanesville, served 18 months out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court● Timothy Thomas of Zanesville, serving 10 to 14 years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court● Amber Bice of Zanesville, serving eight to 12 years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

Investigations into related cases are ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Victoria Barrientos enters guilty plea to more drug-related crimes