Victoria Beckham just turned 48 in Miami. Check out her posh, purple birthday party

We can’t imagine what she’ll do for the big five-oh.

Victoria Beckham had quite the blowout celebration for her 48th birthday on Sunday night.

The former Spice Girl turned designer was feted at pal David Grutman’s South Beach hotspot Sushi Fly Chicken, in the old Firestone garage space on Alton Road.

Along for the bash: her famous husband David Beckham and three of four kids, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10.

Their eldest, Brooklyn Beckham, was not in attendance. The lad, 23, may still be recovering from his all blowout of a wedding to Nicola Peltz last weekend in Palm Beach.

As for what the birthday girl wore: a sleek white pantsuit of her own creation (shop for a similar style which will run you about $2,000). In one Insta pic, Beckham poses with her hubs in front of giant purple and pink balloons that say “VB.”

On the soccer legend’s own social media, he posted a romantic snap of the two kissing at the beach at sunset.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife , mummy and businesswoman. Have the most amazing day because you deserve to. We all love you so much.”

According to UsWeekly, Victoria’s purple-themed party was over the top, with an eight-tiered cake festooned with pics of friends and family as well as flowers. Moving across the walls of the Asian clubstaurant’s ticker tape: “Happy Birthday, Victoria.”

Very posh, indeed.

