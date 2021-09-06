Victoria Beckham posts cheeky pic of husband David Beckham: ‘You’re welcome’

Victoria Beckham knows she is one lucky woman, and this weekend she shared the gifts of her husband, David Beckham, with the world by posting a photo on Instagram that made people everywhere do a double take.

"Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!" Victoria Beckham, 47, posted alongside a photo of her handsome husband lounging face down, half in, half out of a swimming pool with his swimsuit pulled down just enough to show some serious cheek.

It's clear from the photo that the 46-year-old former pro soccer player is keeping fit (and possibly trying to get rid of his tan line?).

Victoria Beckham ended her post by sharing the photo credit for the jaw-dropping pic: "me!!!"

Famous friends and fans of the Beckhams had some fun in the comments.

"It's a full moon today!" posted fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

"Bottoms up!!" commented Elton John's husband, David Furnish, adding a fire emoji.

"This is the most incredible act of generosity I've ever witnessed," read a comment from writer Dawn O'Porter.

This isn't the first time the Beckhams have gotten playful with each other on social media. Last year, Victoria Beckham ribbed her husband for a questionable footwear choice, comparing his look to that of a Disney character.

"Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham," Victoria Beckham posted in her Instagram story, adding a side-by-side of David Beckham in his big boots and Gaston from "Beauty and the Beast."

"So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last-minute shoe option," David Beckham wrote in his Instagram story. "Revenge will be sweet."

But David Beckham also likes to poke some fun on social media. This summer, he took to Instagram to share some thoughts of his own on sons Cruz and Romeo dyeing their hair.

"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90’s," David Beckham wrote in the caption accompanying photos of himself smirking next to his stone-faced sons, all three of them sporting dyed pink or bleach blond hair.

"By the look on their faces they are not too pleased about it," he posted, tagging his sons and adding the hashtag #DadDidItFirst.

Related: