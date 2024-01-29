Victoria Bus Station: One dead after being struck by bus

One person has died after being hit by a bus outside Victoria Bus Station in central London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a pedestrian had been killed at 09:00 GMT. Multiple police cars and fire engines could be seen at the site shortly afterwards.

Photos shared to social media showed a red double-decker bus that had collided with a passenger shelter.

London's mayor said the station had closed "for the foreseeable future".

The mayor, Sadiq Khan, called the crash an "awful tragedy", adding an investigation was taking place.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this pedestrian who has been killed today," he said.

Glynn Barton, Transport for London's (TfL) chief operating officer, said it was assisting the police along with bus operator RATP.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was tragically killed following a collision with a bus in Victoria this morning.

"This will have been a deeply distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for those affected."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

