Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) shareholders have endured a 60% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 60% in that time. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 1.8% over three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Victoria Gold share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 0.1%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But other metrics might shed some light on why the share price is down.

Victoria Gold's revenue is actually up 18% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Victoria Gold shareholders are down 60% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.8%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Victoria Gold has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

