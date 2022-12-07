Is Victorian Plumbing Group plc's (LON:VIC) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Victorian Plumbing Group's (LON:VIC) stock is up by a considerable 75% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Victorian Plumbing Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Victorian Plumbing Group is:

13% = UK£4.7m ÷ UK£35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Victorian Plumbing Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Victorian Plumbing Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. This certainly adds some context to Victorian Plumbing Group's decent 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Victorian Plumbing Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Victorian Plumbing Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Victorian Plumbing Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Victorian Plumbing Group doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Victorian Plumbing Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Victorian Plumbing Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

