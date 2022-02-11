Victoria's Secret has the absolute best sales on last-minute Valentine's Day gifts—save on sleep and swim

Save up to 60% during this incredible Victoria's Secret sale.

If you're still hunting for the perfect gift for your sweetheart, Victoria's Secret is offering tons of Cupid-approved markdowns your valentine is sure to love. Right now, you can snag hot deals on everything from bras and underwear to sleepwear and swimsuits ahead of Valentine's Day 2022.

For a limited time, you can shop the retailer's Winter sale and save as much as 60% on hundreds of most-wanted styles. That means, you can find the perfect last-minute Valentine's Day gift at an incredible price right now. While time is running out to get your gifts by V-Day, if you order today, February 11 you can get your goodies by Monday, February 14 when you select next business day express shipping at checkout (be sure to check delivery options at checkout!). If you're worried about delivery delays, you can let your loved one choose their favorite pieces by gifting them an e-gift card—just order before 8 p.m. EST on Valentine's Day for direct delivery to their inbox.

Not sure where to start? Swimsuit season is right around the corner and there's no better time than now to stock up on new suits. One great pick is the Victoria's Secret Zuma demi swim top, down from $39.50 to as little as $11.99. This trendy, lightly-lined top comes in several jewel tones and features adjustable halter straps, a back G-hook closure and scalloped edges. To complete your beach look, pick up the Victoria's Secret Zuma smocked itsy bottom. This low-rise bikini features a cheeky design and a stretchy smocked finish. Typically priced at $29.50, you can get the bottom for just $5.99—a whopping 79% discount.

Shop last-minute Valentine's Day 2022 gifts during this massive Victoria's Secret sale.

During the blowout sale you can also scoop sweet savings on customer-favorite bras—a perfect V-Day gift for yourself or your boo. For an everyday bra with a little extra glam, consider the Victoria's Secret sexy tee lightly-lined demi bra. Available in three fun colors and a pretty plaid pattern, this lacy bra features adjustable straps, a convertible crossback design and convenient hook-and-eye closures. Usually retailing for $39.50, you can pick up this cute wardrobe essential for just $14.99 today—an impressive $24.51 markdown.

For jaw-dropping styles and stellar savings, head to Victoria's Secret today and shop everything on your Valentine's Day wish list. Just be sure to act fast—time is running out to scoop these V-Day bargains.

