Victorious Gov. Whitmer looks ahead to second term
A triumphant Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed "to step on the accelerator" when her second term begins in January (Nov. 9)(AP video: Mike Householder)
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon spoke on Tuesday night just before midnight, addressing a crowd of supporters as FOX News called the race for Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon said there are still votes to be counted and they were going to be up all night.
Despite GOP losses, Trump will still probably announce his 2024 White House intentions because "it's too humiliating to delay," the advisor told CNN.
The former president leaned on a Trump-ian theme to distance himself from a critical loss.
As the midterms come to a close, conservative election deniers are having a hard time accepting reality
The extremist lawmaker tweeted “the red wave has begun!" and then fell silent.
The victorious Democrat couldn't resist one last reference to this infamous campaign moment.
"I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years," the GOP nominee for Arizona governor said.
“I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” the former president told The Wall Street Journal of the Florida governor challenging him
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Conservative columnist Marc Thiessen called the midterm results a "searing indictment" of the GOP.
Tennessee, Alabama, and Vermont outlawed slavery as punishment, but voters rejected a similar amendment in Louisiana
GettyRussian troops have begun to retreat from Ukraine’s Kherson region, just the latest humiliating pullout to leave pro-Kremlin military bloggers and propagandists fuming.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu handed down the order on Wednesday afternoon to pull out to the other side of the Dnipro River. The move came after Russian troops reportedly began blowing up bridges as they pulled out, with Russian flags being removed from buildings in the center of Kherson—the only regional capital ca
'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio broke his Twitter silence amid news he is returning for the Tournament of Champions 2022. He revealed a personal announcement with fans.
California Lottery officials say the only winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Altadena. But the winner hasn't come forward yet.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Nicole
In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry credited the Ross Geller actor with getting the cast financially stable.
Early Wednesday morning Raphael Warnock said the count in the Georgia Senate race may take more time, something Herschel Walker already acknowledged.
The 32-year-old single mother shares her take on relationships and sex.
The three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on November 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.
Bill Maher joined Jimmy Kimmel’s live show to give his thoughts about the midterm elections – urging Democrats and Republicans to come together despite their differences. Maher was on the ABC late-night show, explaining a recent conversation he had, on his Club Random podcast, with noted right-winger Kid Rock. “I like Kid Rock. I know […]