Victorville Councilwoman Blanca Gomez arrested during council meeting

Sheriff’s deputies at Victorville City Hall on Tuesday arrested Councilwoman Blanca Gomez on suspicion of disturbing a council meeting.

Gomez was removed from council chambers and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, where she remained on Wednesday morning, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

Sheriff’s officials reported that Gomez was booked on suspicion of California Penal Code 403 disturbing a public meeting and PC 602.1(B) interfering with a lawful business.

Gomez is scheduled to appear on Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, according to booking records. It's unclear if prosecutors will file charges.

The council meeting

Online video of the council meeting shows Gomez approaching the podium during public comments to speak as a member of the public.

Mayor Debra Jones requested that when Gomez arrived at the podium, she would reveal what agendized or non-agendized item she would be discussing.

Holding papers in her right hand, Gomez began speaking to the audience before she pointed toward the dais and said, “During closed session…,” which prompted Jones to interrupt and tell her that she may not talk about closed session matters.

Gomez told the mayor that she was allowed to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, citing “freedom of speech.”

The mayor requested that the podium microphone be muted, which prompted Gomez to speak to the audience. Jones then called for a 5-minute recess.

When the recess ended, the mayor explained to the audience that revealing closed session items was “a violation of the law” and a matter of confidentiality, typically covered under law because lawyers are present and topics are about personnel or pending lawsuits.

Mayor Jones said Gomez would be allowed to speak, provided that she follows the rules of decorum. “If not, she will be warned to bring herself to order.”

Gomez then approached the podium, and told the council that she was not speaking about an item, but about how council members are co-conspiring against her.

As Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth “Liz” Becerra recorded Gomez with her mobile device, the councilwoman alleged that Becerra was recording to “co-conspire” against her with Victorville Sheriff’s Station Capt. John Wickham.

“You will follow the rules of decorum or you will be removed,” Mayor Jones told Gomez,” as the councilwoman cited the First Amendment, and her right to speak as a member of the public.

As the microphone was again muted, Jones warned Gomez before telling the audience that the councilwoman would be removed if she “continued to disrupt” the meeting.

The mayor had the microphone unmuted for Gomez to speak to the council, but the councilwoman continued to address the audience.

'She should definitely be removed'

Jones said Gomez would be “removed as an audience member,” before calling deputies to remove her from the council chambers.

As Gomez headed back to her seat, Jones asked City Attorney Andre De Bortnowsky if the councilwoman walking behind the dais “changed the scenario.”

“She has disrupted the meeting and she continues to disrupt the meeting, she should definitely be removed,” De Bortnowsky said.

“Thank you. Deputies, remove Miss Gomez from the meeting please,” Jones said. “Until she agrees to follow the rules of decorum and the orders of the chair.”

As Becerra stood and walked toward Gomez to continue recording, two deputies handcuffed the councilwoman and escorted her outside as she kept speaking to the audience.

‘Ladies and gentlemen, my apologies,” Jones said. “This is not the way business meetings of the council should proceed.”

Jones said council meetings are not town hall meetings but are city council meetings held in public, so the public can have oversight.

She added that council meetings must follow “policy, procedure and decorum” and function and operate via the law.

The public comment portion of the meeting resumed shortly after the arrest.

Rap sheet

In January 2022, Gomez was charged several misdemeanor charges stemming from two incidents in 2021, including one in which she was arrested during a city council meeting.

Gomez pleaded not guilty to three counts of obstructing or resisting a public officer, one count of disturbing a public meeting, one count of battery, and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. She could face similar charges following Tuesday's arrest.

Gomez was arrested last year after a fracas erupted in Victorville City Hall in July.

The month before her July 20 arrest, Gomez live-streamed an encounter between San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies and Rodriguez at a Panera Bread off Amargosa Road.

In the June 2 video, Rodriguez can be seen speaking with the officers inside the restaurant when they ask him to step outside. He doesn’t appear to want to leave.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Cindy Bachman said at the time that deputies were called by an employee who reported a “male subject was causing a disturbance with other customers and vaping in the restaurant; he was asked to leave and refused.”

Gomez can be seen swinging her camera around to a restaurant employee who immediately puts her hand up and tells Gomez not to videotape her.

In a complaint, the DA’s Office charged Gomez with battery on a person who — according to their LinkedIn profile — works for the restaurant.

Later in the video, both Gomez and Rodriguez are told by a deputy not to come back to the Panera Bread per the manager’s request or be arrested.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville Councilwoman Blanca Gomez arrested during council meeting