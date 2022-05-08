Victorville couple arrested on suspicion of abusing 7-year-old boy

A Victorville couple was arrested on suspicion of abusing a 7-year old boy after school officials discovered suspected marks of abuse on the child and contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation into the physical abuse of a 7-year-old boy has led to the arrest of a Victorville couple, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

Roniel Parrales, 31, and Erika Gonzalez, 30, were arrested on April 29 and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for willful cruelty to a child, sheriff’s officials reported.

Parrales remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday, with bail set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials said.

Gonzalez was released on Tuesday, with no scheduled court date, booking records showed.

On April 29, an investigation regarding the physical abuse of a 7-year-old boy was conducted by SBCSD investigators, Crimes Against Children Detail, Victorville Sheriff’s Station and the Department of Children and Family Services.

The boy’s school notified the Sheriff’s Department of 13 contusions on the boy's back, which was consistent with physical abuse, sheriff’s officials said.

CAC responded and assumed the investigation. Soon after, Parrales and Gonzalez were arrested in the 17800 block of Rancho Bonita Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: School's report of possible abuse of a child leads to couple's arrest