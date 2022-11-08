Victorville couple arrested twice on suspicion of weapon, drug charges

Victorville residents Eric Arcy Sigler, 58, and Samantha Neal, 50, were arrested on suspicion of multiple weapon and drug charges after bailing out on similar charges.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported on Oct. 5 deputies were conducting a proactive patrol due to recent shootings near the downtown Green Spot Motel.

During that time, a deputy conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Arcy Sigler, 58, and Samantha Neal, 50. The couple and their vehicle were searched.

Deputies discovered and seized two firearms, 58 grams of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, cocaine, and a large amount of cash.

Sigler and Neal were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, carrying an unregistered firearm, a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Neal was booked on outstanding warrants for possessing a stolen vehicle and driving without a license. Sigler and Neal both bailed out of custody.

Arrested again

After the couple’s release, a deputy received information leading to an investigation into activities by Siglar and Neal at the Mariposa Inn, on the east side of Interstate 15 and between Yates and Nisqualli roads in Victorville.

At around 6:09 p.m. on Oct. 27, deputies and the Victorville Gang Team executed a search warrant on the couple’s motel rooms located at 13409 Mariposa Road.

Sheriff’s officials at that time discovered and seized 1,000 grams of marijuana, 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine, three grams of fentanyl, four ounces of heroin, ecstasy, and various prescriptions for controlled substances.

Additionally, a large amount of cash, paraphernalia for packaging drugs for sale, and an unregistered loaded handgun.

Deputies arrested Siglar and Neal for felon possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, prohibition from owning ammunition, and committing a felony while out on bail.

Sigler remains in custody at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $450,000.

Neal remains in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $150,000.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville couple arrested twice on suspicion of weapon, drug charges