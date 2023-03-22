Victorville deputies respond to double vehicle pursuits on Interstate 15

A portion of southbound Interstate 15 in Victorville was closed on Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit ended on the freeway near Palmdale Road.

For a second day in a row, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were involved a vehicle pursuit along Interstate 15 in Victorville.

Sheriff's officials reported that at 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Victorville deputies spotted a Jeep that was reported stolen out of Los Angeles County.

The driver then led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, which ended on southbound Interstate 15 between the Palmdale Road and La Mesa/Nisqualli interchange.

Authorities said a portion of southbound I-15 was closed as a medical helicopter landed on the freeway, and Victorville Fire personnel, American Medical Response, the California Highway Patrol and deputies responded to the scene near the Palmdale Road overpass.

The sheriff's office did not say what prompted the helicopter to be summoned or whether it was connected to the vehicle chase.

A witness told the Daily Press that the pursuit began when the suspect was involved in a shoot-out with deputies at a gas station on Palmdale Road.

Sheriff's officials did not confirm if there was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, nor did they identify the person who was injured on I-15.

Victorville to Pomona

Meanwhile on Monday, a suspect from Los Angeles nearly struck a Victorville sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle before leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended in Pomona.

Victorville Sheriff’s Station officials reported at 8:42 p.m. on Monday, a deputy observed a black 2023 Mercedes that failed to stop at a stop sign near La Mesa Road and Berrydale Street.

The deputy stopped stopped the car and approached the driver who provided false information. The sheriff's department later identified the man as 22-year-old Richard Davon Whitfield.

As the deputy asked him questions, the man put his car in drive and drove away nearly striking the law enforcement officer, who returned to his cruiser to chase after Whitfield, according to the sheriff's department.

Whitfield drove at speeds over 100 mph during the pursuit, which was joined by the sheriff’s Aviation Division and CHP.

The vehicle pursuit ended 60 miles later in Pomona when Whitfield’s vehicle became disabled, the sheriff's department said.

Whitfield then tried to run away but was quickly arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, the sheriff's department aid.

On Tuesday, he remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and felony evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety. His bail is set at $100,000.

He also has a warrant hold with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, with bail set at $50,000, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers who want to remain anonymous are can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

