Victorville high school teacher arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with female student

Victor Valley High School teacher Noah Padilla. (San Bernardino County Sheriff)

An Inland Empire high school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old female student, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Noah Padilla, 24, of Victorville, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of having engaged in sexual misconduct with the student at Victor Valley High School in Victorvillle, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Padilla was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, with the bail set at $30,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas Hollenbaugh at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (800) 782-7463.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.