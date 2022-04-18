Victorville mall-shooting victim, 9, gets Easter surprise with beloved characters, gifts

Ava Chruniak, 9, was hit by stray gunfire April 12 while visiting the Easter Bunny at the Mall of Victor Valley. But she was in good spirits on a surprise visit Easter day by Yuri Williams, founder of Long Beach-based nonprofit A Future Superhero And Friends.

Marqel Cockrell, a 20-year-old co-owner of the shoe store Sole Addicts in the Mall of Victor Valley, was arrested in Nevada a few hours after the shooting. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says the shooting was aimed at shoplifters fleeing his store.

But on Easter day, Chruniak appeared to be in good health and glowing spirits with a visit from Yuri Williams, founder of Long Beach-based nonprofit A Future Superhero And Friends. Williams brought gifts while wearing an Easter Bunny costume — with an extra outfit underneath that traditional garb, the trademark suit of Marvel character Deadpool.

Ava was struck three times, including one bullet that fractured a bone in her arm, her grandmother Robin Moraga-Saldarelli told TV station CBS LA.

Cockrell, 20, fled to Nevada after he struck the little girl — but will be extradited to California to face an attempted murder charge.

“I will never forgive him. What he did to me is not OK,” Ava told CBS LA.

“No one should have a gun in the mall.”

She added: “I want to know why they shot me. Why was I the one who got shot?”

Cockrell will be extradited to California to face charges within 30 days.

