Victorville man, 24, named as victim in I-15 shooting; CHP says it may have been road rage

An unidentified man was fatally shot Thursday on Interstate 15 in Victorville in what authorities say was motivated by road rage.

A 24-year-old Victorville man has been named as the victim of an apparent road-rage shooting Thursday on Interstate 15 by a still-unidentified suspect.

Marco Antonio Lara Maceda died near the exit 148 off-ramp of northbound I-15 in Victorville, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Coroner Division said.

The California Highway Patrol is running the investigation into the homicide.

CHP first disclosed the incident in a press release Friday morning. According to the statement, a black GMC SUV driven by a man later identified as Maceda and a man in a sedan both stopped their cars at the entry to the off-ramp that leads to Nisqualli Road.

Both men got out of their vehicles and the unidentified man shot Maceda multiple times, according to the CHP, which attributed the encounter to "a possible road rage incident."

Maceda was declared dead on the highway where he was shot at 7:46 p.m., according to the coroner.

"The driver of the sedan reentered his vehicle and fled the scene on the Nisqualli (Road off-ramp) and continued in an unknown direction," CHP stated.

A CHP spokeswoman declined to comment Sunday on where the search for a suspect stands.

A Sheriff's spokeswoman told the Daily Press that the county agency isn't assisting in the investigation of the I-15 shooting. "CHP has fully assumed the investigation," she said in an email.

The statement Friday from CHP called the incident "an active and ongoing investigation" and asked anyone with information to contact Officer Kavert at the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division at (909) 806-2484.

