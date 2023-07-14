Victorville man arrested after June 9 shooting death of man, 43, near Seventh Street

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·1 min read

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting a 43-year-old man near Seventh Street in Victorville.

At 10:19 p.m. on June 9, deputies with the Victorville Sheriff’s Station responded to the report of a gunshot wound victim in the 14200 block of Valley Center Drive.

The area is near the intersection of Seventh Street, Green Tree Boulevard and Valley Center Drive.

Sheriff&#x002019;s officials said 41-year-old Ricky Prudholme Jr. of Victorville was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man near Seventh Street in Victorville
Deputies identified the victim as Victorville resident Eddie James, who was taken to a local hospital where he died, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, who conducted the investigation identified 41-year-old Ricky Prudholme Jr. of Victorville as the suspect.

With the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Detail, at 10:46 a.m. on Monday, July 10, Prudholme was located in Victorville, sheriff’s booking records show.

Prudholme was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and participation in a criminal street gang, sheriff’s officials said.

He is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. His bail is set at over $2 million, according to booking records.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Amy Bilbao with the SBC Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville man arrested after June 9 shooting death of man, 43