Victorville man arrested in shooting death of Michael Moser of Palm Springs in Cabazon

Late Palm Springs resident Michael Moser, pictured right, met his husband, Michael Rudder, pictured left, in San Francisco in 1989 at a philanthropic event.

An 18-year-old Victorville man has been arrested in connection with the March fatal shooting of Palm Springs resident Michael Moser at the Desert Premium Outlet Stores in Cabazon.

Reginald Trice III was arrested Friday on suspicion of the March murder at a residence in the 15500 block of Morada Road, Riverside County sheriff's officials reported in a press release issued Saturday.

He was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center, where he was being held without bail. He is due in court at 8 a.m. Monday in Riverside, jail records show.

The case remains an active investigation, and no further details will be released, sheriff's officials said.

'A really exceptional human'

Sheriff's deputies were called to the outlet stores just before 7 p.m. on March 24 and found Moser suffering from a gunshot wound. He was provided with medical treatment but ultimately died.

Moser, 65, was a luxury retail executive who worked at Harry Winston, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co. throughout his career.

He lived in Palm Springs with his husband, Michael Rudder. Moser worked for several luxury brand companies during his career, most recently as a vice president of retail for Harry Winston, before leaving the post in November 2021.

Whenever Moser went on a business trip, he would leave a card — or two, or three — for his Rudder.

They would contain messages: “All I will ever need is you by my side to hold my hand and walk through life. … I love you, Michael.”

Throughout a three-decade relationship, Moser traveled for his job as vice president for jeweler-to-the-stars Harry Winston. Before that, working for brands including Tiffany, Chanel, and Ralph Lauren, he left Rudder dozens and dozens of cards.

Moser had been on a business trip to San Francisco, flying out of Los Angeles International Airport and returning on March 24.

At 5:37 p.m. that evening, Moser had called Rudder to let him know he had landed at LAX and was heading back to the desert.

That was the last time Rudder spoke to his husband.

“He was an ideal human being. He would light up a room. … He was very kind and very purposeful in his life,” Rudder said in describing Moser in a March 27 interview with The Desert Sun.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Birmingham at the Cabazon Sheriff Station at (951) 922-7100 or Investigator Letterly with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.

This report contains information previously reported by Desert Sun staff writer Tom Coulter.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Victorville man arrested in shooting death of Palm Springs man