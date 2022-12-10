Victorville man arrested, suspected of fatally shooting woman

Sheriff’s homicide detectives arrested 40-year-old Gregory Waters of Victorville on suspicion of fatally shooting 25-year-old Joanna Thompson.

Homicide detectives with the Victorville Sheriff's Station arrested a Victorville man on suspicion of the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman early Thursday.

Deputies had responded to a call regarding a person down in the roadway near Bear Valley and Amethyst roads at 3:21 a.m., the sheriff's station reported.

Deputies located a woman, later identified as Joanna Thompson of Victorville, lying in the street. She was unresponsive and without a pulse, sheriff’s officials said.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner discovered that she had suffered a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined that Thompson was placed in the street by 40-year-old Gregory Waters of Victorville.

Waters was arrested and booked in to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of fatally shooting Thompson. He is being held without bail.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Detectives arrest Victorville man suspected of fatally shooting woman