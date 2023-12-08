A man was suspected of breaking into multiple homes in one Victorville neighborhood.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Victorville sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a call of someone screaming in the 15000 block of Kitfox Lane.

The area is between Mojave Drive and Hook Boulevard and east of Brentwood Park.

Deputies contacted the reporting party and could hear screams and items breaking from within the residence, police said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Armel Rene Jackson of Victorville, ran out of the residence and away from deputies, who conducted an area check to locate the suspect, sheriff’s officials said.

Jackson then allegedly broke into three separate residences as he attempted to evade deputies. The suspect vandalized several doors and windows as he made entry into the occupied homes, where residents fled, police said.

Deputies located Jackson inside a home in the 14900 block of Brigadoon Lane. The suspect refused to comply with deputies’ commands. Deputies eventually took the combative Jackson into custody, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jackson was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while breaking into the residences. He was released from the hospital and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of home invasion, burglary, vandalism, and obstruction, police stated.

Jackson remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $60,000, sheriff’s booking record show.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville man arrested on suspicion of breaking into several homes