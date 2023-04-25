Victorville man arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, vehicular manslaughter

Jose Felix Tamayo-Juarez, 24, of Victorville was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter after his passenger was killed in a single-vehicle collision in West Covina. Tamayo-Juarez’s vehicle was found in a flood control channel.

A Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter after a passenger inside his vehicle was killed during a collision in West Covina, according to authorities.

At 12:05 a.m. Sunday, West Covina officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Valinda and Glendora avenues. The area is a business district south of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles County.

When officers arrived, they found a car in a flood channel. One of the passengers was dead, police said.

Jose Felix Tamayo-Juarez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter. Tamayo-Juarez, who suffered minor injuries, was held on $100,000 bail at the West Covina jail.

The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team urges anyone with information about the crash to call them at (626) 939-8589.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville man arrested on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter