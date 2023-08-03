Victorville man arrested on suspicion of fatal stabbing in May

Taj Jerome Carter, 25, was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing 24-year-old Tyreque Oshay Scott on May 25 in Victorville.

A Victorville resident suspected of fatally stabbing a man in May has been identified and captured, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.

Taj Jerome Carter, 25, was arrested on suspicion of killing Tyreque Oshay Scott, of Victorville, on May 25, sheriff’s officials reported.

On July 31, with help from the sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division, Carter was found and arrested at a home in the 11900 block of First Avenue in Hesperia.

Carter was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. His bail is set at $1 million. He is not eligible for bail on separate charges, including a suspected parole violation.

Sheriff’s officials have not revealed a motive for the stabbing or if Carter and Scott, 24, knew each other.

The incident

Victorville sheriff’s officials reported that at around 10:48 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, deputies responded to a call in the 14200 block of Rodeo Drive.

Deputies arrived and found Scott near the front of the apartment complex. Deputies tried to save his life until an ambulance arrived and medical crews took over.

Tyreque Oshay Scott, 24, was fatally stabbled on May 25 in a neighborhood east of Doris Davies Park in Victorville.

Scott was rushed to a local hospital, and despite life-saving efforts, was died a short time later, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives from the sheriff's homicide unit responded and determined that Scott had been stabbed.

At that time, a killer had not been identified.

Scott's family

“Times like this no one is ever prepared for so we ask that you find it in your hearts to help his mother and family to lay him to rest properly," a GoFundMe page set up for Scott stated.

Page organizer LaDonna Rhodes wrote that Scott left behind his mother, two sisters, and his “two sons that are going to be left wondering what’s going on until they can understand.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact deputy Charlie Lopez with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

