Victorville man arrested on suspicion of numerous threats against Hesperia school principal

A Victorville man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of making online threats to an elementary school principal who works for the Hesperia Unified School District.

Kevin Brian Campos, 35, remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Wednesday with bail set at $150,000, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department booking records show.

Campos is scheduled to appear Friday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff's officials reported.

The HUSD Police reported that they received information of numerous online threats to an elementary school principal on Saturday.

The threats were posted on Facebook and VV411 newsgroup, with 74,000 followers. An investigation was immediately started to identify the source of the threats, authorities said.

Investigators found evidence Campos was the person making the threats against the unidentified principal, school officials said.

One alleged threat by Campos shared by the HUSD said, “he better hire someone to save his a--, cowboys are after him, I know where search and rescue doesn’t search.”

A picture was also posted on Facebook of an unidentified man holding a military-type rifle, with the caption, “don’t make me pull a Rittenhouse,” HUSD officials reported.

In 2021, Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was later found not guilty by a Kenosha jury.

Detectives from the HUSD school police gathered enough background information, probation history, and gun possession evidence on Campos to obtain a signed arrest warrant, HUSD officials said.

On Wednesday, HUSD detectives responded to Campos’ place of employment, a local ski resort. Campos was located working at the resort and was taken into custody for threats to a school official and electronic cyber harassment, HUSD Police said.

School officials did not release information on Campos' connection to HUSD or whether he had children enrolled in the district.

This case is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Detective K. Bacor or Officer C. Lacey at HUSD School Police Department, (760) 244-1091 or Kevin.Bacor@Hesperiausd.org or Clay.Lacey@Hesperiausd.org.

Threats to any school official, students, and employees are not tolerated, district officials said.

