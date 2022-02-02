Victorville man arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs and a stolen vehicle

A 55-year-old man from Victorville was arrested during a traffic stop on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and drugs.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported that at 2:21 p.m. on Monday, Deputy S. Holderfield stopped a white Chevy pick-up truck for California Vehicle Code violations near Chamberlaine Way and Panther Avenue in Adelanto.

The driver of the vehiclewas driving on a suspended license, the sheriff’s report said.

A records check by the deputy confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Highland on Dec. 30. The driver was also in possession of methamphetamine, sheriff’s officials said.

The driver was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of the drug, the sheriff’s report said.

Due to a pre-existing medical condition, the driver was issued a citation with a date to appear in court and released, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press.

