Victorville man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl to victim who died after taking pill

A Victorville man pleaded guilty in federal court to selling two fentanyl pills to a 28-year-old man, who later suffered a fatal overdose.

On Thursday, Luis Enrique Diaz, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to the Department of Justice. He faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In April 2021, Diaz met with the victim – identified in court papers as “R.L.” – in a supermarket parking lot in Victorville. He sold two blue fentanyl pills to the victim, who later ingested one of the pills and died the following day, according to court records.

That same day, law enforcement arrested Diaz.

In his pocket, authorities found a pill bottle that contained roughly 50 blue pills that contained fentanyl, investigators said.

Diaz admitted, in his plea agreement, that he intended to sell some of those pills. He was later found with 454 blue pills that contained fentanyl, investigators said.

Two others charged

Christopher Martin Sanchez, 25, a.k.a. “Chi Chi,” and Stephanie Michelle Cruz, 24, are also charged in a six-count indictment alleging, in part, that they sold the fentanyl that resulted in R.L.’s death.

Sanchez and Cruz are each charged with single counts of conspiracy, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the DOJ.

Sanchez faces additional alleged charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Cruz is in state custody on unrelated charges and has not yet appeared in the federal case.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl to victim who died