Victorville man remains missing; van found in Los Angeles County

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials continue to search for a 31-year-old man who went missing nearly a week ago from a home in Victorville.

On March 9, John Ayyoub left a residence on Lorene Drive in a 2007 light blue Honda Odyssey Van with a California license plate No. 6BCK264, the Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported.

The abandoned van was found Tuesday in Cerritos in Los Angeles County, according to Ayyoub’s wife, Nicole Gaggero.

“They impounded the van, but John is still missing,” Gaggero told the Daily Press on Wednesday. “The van had a half tank of gas when he left. It also had mechanical issues so I’m hoping that’s the reason why John left it.”

Ayyoub did not have his cell phone or wallet when he was last seen, Gaggero said.

She also said her family is worried because Ayyoub has been struggling with mental health issues.

“John is a family man and he stays at home,” Gaggero said. “We have three children, and it's not normal for him to wander off from home. I’m trying not to think the worst.”

Ayyoub is 5-feet 8-inches in height, 155 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a Strength Cartel brand shirt.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Tricia Blake on Wednesday said there were no updates on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Missing Victorville man's vehicle found in Cerritos