A Victorville man is accused of throwing rocks at a customer and employees at Baldy’s Market and gas station in Phelan, according to San Bernardino County authorities.

Around 1:55 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a 911 call at the market, located at 9688 Phelan Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered that Jonathan Delorisses, 30, had entered Baldy’s Market and threw a rock at a customer.

When store employees told Delorisses to leave the market, he picked up a squeegee and threw it at them, deputies said.

As two employees followed Delorisses out of the store and told him to leave the property, the suspect started throwing rocks at them before running away, sheriff’s officials said.

No one was injured during the assault, police reported.

Deputies reported that they found and arrested Delorisses.

He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $40,000, sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Salazar at the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville man suspected of assault at Phelan market