Victorville man suspected of assaulting 62-year-old man in Apple Valley

Deputies reported arresting a 19-year-old Victorville man on suspicion of assaulting a 62-year-old man in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley sheriff’s station reported that at around 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to an assault at a residence in the 20400 block of Rimrock Road.

The area is located north of Highway 18 and behind the Super Target.

Deputy A. Sanders responded and learned that the resident invited a friend, later identified as Valentino Leon Martinez Veltrias, over to his home.

The two became involved in an argument and Veltri allegedly punched the older man several times before leaving the residence.

Deputy D. Ramires located Veltri a short distance from the residence. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Veltri was transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $40,000.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to contact Apple Valley Deputy Sanders at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

