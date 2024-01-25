A 34-year-old transient is suspected of entering a Victorville ARCO, where he assaulted an employee and damaged property.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the ARCO on the corner of Kentwood Boulevard and Palmdale Road. There were reports that a man was fighting with an ARCO employee.

When deputies arrived, they were told that Charles Moore, 34, of Victorville, had become aggressive after being asked to leave because he was harassing customers and staff, sheriff’s officials said.

During a verbal argument, Moore threw a large plastic trash can at the employee, causing the door to the business to break.

Moore was arrested and booked in the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of assault with force possibly causing great bodily injury, vandalism, and violation of post-release community supervision.

Moore remains in jail with bail set at $40,000. He is ineligible for bail for the parole violation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville man suspected of assaulting ARCO employee, damaging property