Victorville teen suspected of driving stolen vehicle, evading deputies in Apple Valley

A 14-year-old boy from Victorville was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and evading deputies in Apple Valley.

A 14-year-old boy from Victorville was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and evading deputies in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 12:05 a.m. Monday, Sgt. B. Grimm initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for running a stop sign at Kiowa and Lone Eagle roads in Apple Valley.

The teen driver did not stop and fled the area.

Deputies T. Belvin and B. Clancy located the vehicle at Highway 18 and Pauhaska Road and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle again failed to stop and continued to drive at a high rate of speed into an open desert near Hwy. 18 and Pauhaska Road, sheriff's officials said.

After Deputy S. Rex located the abandoned vehicle in the desert, deputies began searching the area for the occupant of the vehicle.

Deputies Belvin and Clancy saw a teen boy running east through the desert. Deputies located and detained the subject, later identified as the teen from Victorville, police said.

The vehicle was found to be stolen and the owner was contacted to pick up the vehicle. The teen suspect was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center in Apple Valley, according to police.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Belvin with the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Teen suspected of driving stolen vehicle, evading Apple Valley police