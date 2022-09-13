Victorville woman found fatally shot, homicide detectives investigate

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the suspected homicide of Christina Conti, a 20-year-old Victorville woman who was found fatally shot.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station said that at 9:36 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to reports of shots hearin the 14400 block of Begonia Road.

The area is north of Palmdale Road and west of El Evado Road.

Upon arriving, deputies found Christina Conti unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation.

No arrests have been made and no further information is available at this time, sheriff's officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Amy Bilbao with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at wetip.com.

