Victorville woman indicted on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining $500,00 in COVID-19 relief funds

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·3 min read
Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, of Victorville was indicted on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining $500,00 in COVID-19 relief funds. by using the names of inmates in the California state prison system.
Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, of Victorville was indicted on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining $500,00 in COVID-19 relief funds. by using the names of inmates in the California state prison system.

A Victorville woman was arrested on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits by using the names of inmates in the California state prison system, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, was taken into custody on Wednesday and was scheduled to appear for her arraignment on Thursday in U.S.  District Court in Riverside.

Hernandez is charged with four counts of mail fraud, one count of access device fraud over $1,000 and two counts of aggravated identity theft, the DOJ said.

According to the indictment returned on Sept. 9, from June 2020 to August 2020, Hernandez filed with the California Employment Development Department fraudulent applications for UI benefits in the names of persons incarcerated in the California state prison system.

EDD manages California’s unemployment insurance benefits program.

Hernandez allegedly falsely stated on the UI benefits applications that the named claimants were individuals whose employment had been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and were eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Congress passed the CARES Act in March 2020, in part, to help individuals whose employment and finances were adversely affected by the pandemic.

The applications also falsely stated that the named claimants were eligible for the UI benefits and that they resided and worked in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The EDD then authorized Bank of America to issue debit cards in the claimants’ names and were mailed to Hernandez’s mailing address, according to the indictment.

Once Hernandez allegedly received the debit cards, she used them to withdraw cash at ATMs and banking centers.

In total, Hernandez allegedly caused at least 29 fraudulent applications to be filed with EDD, resulting in losses to EDD and the U.S Treasury to the tune of approximately $515,138.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter was investigated by:

  • The U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General.

  • The California Employment Development Department – Investigation Division.

  • Homeland Security Investigations.

  • The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

  • The U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Office of Inspector General.

  • The U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Special Response Team.

Assistant United States Attorney Solomon Kim of the Terrorism and Export Crimes Section is prosecuting this case.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Feds say Victorville woman fraudulently obtaining money in COVID relief

Recommended Stories

  • Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows

    For years, the state’s Hispanic population has grown significantly faster than the white population. The new census data is the first to reflect Texas passing a milestone in its cultural and political evolution.

  • Bucks County Republicans remove Jan. 6 rioter from Doylestown committee seat

    The Bucks County Republican Committee announced it voted to remove a Doylestown committee woman who entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

  • Netflix’s Take on ‘Little Women’ Is Beyond Anything Alcott Could Have Dreamed of

    NetflixLittle Women adaptations have long graced the stage and screen, each version playing with various elements of Louisa May Alcott’s famous novel. Some, like the beloved 1994 movie and the BBC’s 2017 Maya Hawke-led serial, have been more faithful to the source text. Others, like Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film, interweave moments from the novel’s two volumes to tell a more profound story. Clare Niederpruem’s 2018 movie modernizes the work; Kate Hamill’s 2018 play revolutionizes it; the 1933 film si

  • US charges man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart

    An airport worker who flew a stolen airplane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart is now facing federal charges on top of state ones. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats involving destruction of aircraft, court records show. Before dawn Sept. 3, Patterson took a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A from the airport in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he had a job fueling airplanes, police said.

  • Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Expecting Second Baby Girl: 'We Couldn't Be More Excited'

    The couple is already parents to daughter Liberty Sage, who turns 2 later this month

  • Noah Motto found not guilty of vehicular homicide and leaving scene of a crash with death

    Noah Motto was cleared by a jury in the death of Ericka Dane, a Seabreeze High grad and Daytona State College soccer player.

  • Paul clashes with Fauci over child vaccinations

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday clashed with White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci about whether children who were previously infected with COVID-19 need to be vaccinated, the latest in his long-running feud with the nation’s top infectious diseases doctor. During a Senate hearing about the administration’s response to monkeypox, Paul played a clip of…

  • U.S. Justice Dept to crack down on repeat corporate offenders

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will make it harder for companies to enter into multiple settlements that defer or waive prosecutions, part of a shift toward tougher enforcement of white-collar crime. At an event at New York University, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will also announce planned steps to take to make it more attractive for companies to pay penalties by clawing back executive compensation rather than burdening shareholders, the department said. Companies that voluntarily report misconduct and cooperate with investigators will not be required to plead guilty in most cases, Monaco will announce, an effort to encourage companies to invest in compliance.

  • Man paralyzed in police van back in hospital, suit delayed

    The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said. “It's been really horrible on him at this point, dealing with the situation," Latoya Boomer, Cox’s sister, said during a news conference in New Haven.

  • White House: DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard ‘disrespectful to humanity’

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly migrants to Matha’s Vineyard, calling the maneuver a “political stunt’ that threatens the wellbeing of vulnerable families and children.

  • Deputies: Woman’s SUV hit by 7 bullets during road-rage shooting; man, 18, arrested

    An 18-year-old man told Volusia County deputies that he shot several rounds into a woman’s SUV early Thursday morning because he said she’d cut him off in traffic.

  • Texas A&M faces class-action suit alleging discrimination against Asian and white men

    The Texas A&M University System has been hit with a federal class-action suit accusing it of discriminating against Asian and white men in a new fellowship program focused on diversifying its faculty. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Saturday.

  • King Charles III frustrated for second time over pen: ‘Can’t bear this bloody thing’

    King Charles III lost his temper again over a pen while signing a book during a visit to the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

  • Republicans slam 'hypocritical' Biden for flying to Delaware on taxpayer dime to vote, Dems defend move

    Congressional Republicans slammed President Biden for using taxpayer resources to fly to Delaware to vote this week, despite long advocating for vote-by-mail.

  • Dog rescued from Chinese meat trade in Wuhan has netizens in tears

    TikTok user documents progress of dog rescued from Chinese meat trade

  • Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens

    A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony will now face a public hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured.

  • Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking

    A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his heroic actions when he stopped a man from allegedly carjacking a woman and a baby.

  • Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

    ALYSSA POINTER/ReutersDonald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The m

  • Armed Trump Lover Arrested at Dairy Queen Wanted to ‘Kill All Democrats’

    Witnesses say Jan Stawovy, who told cops he wanted to “restore Trump to president of the United States,” was dressed in a clown wig

  • Seattle Police Chief gives update on deadly situation in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood

    Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz holds a press conference outside of a Montlake home, where there was a fire and a reported "scene of violence".